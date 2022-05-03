Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

