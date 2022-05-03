Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,934,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 7,326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,337.3 days.

HDALF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

HDALF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

