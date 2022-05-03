Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.75) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON HFD opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £495.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.72.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

