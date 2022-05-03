Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 1,151.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,360. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 2,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,852 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

