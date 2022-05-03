Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 1,151.16%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 100,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan purchased 40,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

