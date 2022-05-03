Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of HAL opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118,312 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,918,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 443,638 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

