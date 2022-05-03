Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.