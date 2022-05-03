Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

