Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $29.34.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.