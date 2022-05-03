Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Harmonic updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

