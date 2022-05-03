Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Harmonic updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.