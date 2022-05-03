Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Harmonic updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.
Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97.
HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.
About Harmonic (Get Rating)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.