Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.83 million.Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $892.16 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 282,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after buying an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
About Harmonic (Get Rating)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.