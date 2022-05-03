Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.85 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

