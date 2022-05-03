Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.43 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

