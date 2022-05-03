Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

