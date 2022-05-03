Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:HSC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Harsco has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $814.38 million, a PE ratio of -256.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harsco by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

