Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harsco updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Harsco stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $635.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Harsco has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.