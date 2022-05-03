Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. Harsco also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $814.38 million, a PE ratio of -256.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $11,958,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

