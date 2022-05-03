Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will announce $29.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $26.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.