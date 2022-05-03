Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
HAS stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
