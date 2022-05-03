Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 250,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

