Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 250,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.