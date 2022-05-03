Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE HVT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

