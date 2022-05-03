Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.03. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

