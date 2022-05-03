Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.