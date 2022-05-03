Haywood Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Haywood Securities to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.35.

TSE:ELD traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.35. The company had a trading volume of 85,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,090. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Insiders sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

