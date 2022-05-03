HC Wainwright Cuts Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to C$16.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

VYGVF stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

