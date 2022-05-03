HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Director Andrea B. Smith Acquires 1,160 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCA stock opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.76 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

