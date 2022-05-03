HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $199.76 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

