H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Bradley W. Barber Acquires 20,042 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,463.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HEES stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 861,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

