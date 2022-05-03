Head to Head Comparison: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A Better Choice $46.01 million 1.30 $3.39 million $0.24 8.46

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Risk and Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Better Choice 7.36% -76.94% -30.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pernod Ricard and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.20%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Better Choice on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

