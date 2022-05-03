Head-To-Head Contrast: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qorvo and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 14 9 0 2.39 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $178.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 24.60% 27.27% 17.15% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.02 billion 3.26 $733.61 million $9.90 12.18 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Qorvo beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, discrete power amplifiers (PA), and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip (SoC) hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and UWB SoC solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Natcore Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

