Head to Head Contrast: Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) versus Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tricon Residential and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78 Boston Omaha 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tricon Residential presently has a consensus target price of $18.61, indicating a potential upside of 32.75%. Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.78%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Tricon Residential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tricon Residential and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $441.74 million 8.67 $445.26 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $56.97 million 11.11 $52.75 million $1.99 10.71

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.57% 6.69%

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Tricon Residential on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities. As of March 25, 2022, it operated approximately 3,900 billboards containing approximately 7,400 advertising faces of which 80 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

