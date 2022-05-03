Head-To-Head Review: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 2.88 $4.95 million $0.45 12.58 NextNav $760,000.00 783.87 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coda Octopus Group and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.35%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.32%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems; Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE used for real time monitoring of cable installations for offshore wind projects; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.