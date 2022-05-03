Head-To-Head Survey: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) vs. Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inhibrx and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,130.80% -176.32% -59.90% Bavarian Nordic A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Inhibrx currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.32%. Given Inhibrx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 98.36 -$81.77 million ($2.15) -8.47 Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 5.15 -$73.95 million N/A N/A

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inhibrx beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

