Headlam Group plc (HEAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.33) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. Headlam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 538 ($6.72). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.33. The company has a market cap of £312.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

In other Headlam Group news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.75), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,304.06).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.