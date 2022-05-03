Health Catalyst (HCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.