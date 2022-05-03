Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

