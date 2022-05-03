Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

