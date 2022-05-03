Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.