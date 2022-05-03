HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

