Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

