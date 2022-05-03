Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
HSIC opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.
About Henry Schein (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
