Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of HRI opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. Herc’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

