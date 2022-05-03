Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $672.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

