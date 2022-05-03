Hexcel Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 463.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

