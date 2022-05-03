Hill International (HIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

About Hill International (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

