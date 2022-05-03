Hill International (HIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.