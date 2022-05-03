Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Philip Heffer Sells 48,873 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($742,405.60).

Shares of HFG traded down GBX 28 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,190 ($14.87). 125,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,152.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 988 ($12.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,357.50 ($16.96).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

