Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98 to $1.03 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.77 to $4.02 EPS.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.22. 61,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,739. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

