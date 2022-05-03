Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98 to $1.03 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.77 to $4.02 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,739. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

