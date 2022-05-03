Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77 to $4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +32.0-38.0% yr/yr or $7.640 billion to $7.987 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98 to $1.03 EPS.

HLT opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

