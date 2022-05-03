Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98 to $1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +45.0-50.0% yr/yr or $1.927 billion to $1.994 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.77 to $4.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.29.

NYSE HLT opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

